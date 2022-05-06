TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.32.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
