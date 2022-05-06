TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.32.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

