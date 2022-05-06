TD Securities Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$16.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRWF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ATRWF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

