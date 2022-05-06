TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CNQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 197,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

