TD Securities Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 82.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.