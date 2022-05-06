Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

TECK opened at $40.81 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

