Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

