Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Position Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 53.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

