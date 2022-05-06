Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.62.

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 63.4% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

