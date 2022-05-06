Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 91,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,377. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

