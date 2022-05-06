Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Posts Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE TMX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,252. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

