Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TBNK. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TBNK opened at $22.30 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

