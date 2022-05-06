Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

