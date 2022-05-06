Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.
TEVA stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
