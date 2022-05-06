Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

TEVA stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

