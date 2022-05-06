Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,788.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 328,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.39. 115,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $181.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

