Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

