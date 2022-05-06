Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.91. 3,059,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.