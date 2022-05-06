TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.