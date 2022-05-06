TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$138.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

