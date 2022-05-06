TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 364,209 shares.The stock last traded at $85.00 and had previously closed at $83.42.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.