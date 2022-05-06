TFI International (TSE:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.33.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$108.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$99.47 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 3,045 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,628.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at C$17,521,444.80. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

