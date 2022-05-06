The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 5th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Aaron’s stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,884,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

