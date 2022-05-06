The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

