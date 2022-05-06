The Crypto Prophecies Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $2.44 million and $377,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00219786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039391 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,109.92 or 1.97475557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,585,280 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

