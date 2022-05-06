The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,394,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

