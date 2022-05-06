The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

