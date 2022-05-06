The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $34,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $9,193,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

