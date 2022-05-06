The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 162 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 162 ($2.02) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

LON IAG traded down GBX 10.96 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 132.36 ($1.65). 81,800,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,079,324. The firm has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

