The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THG opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

