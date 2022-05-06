The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $315,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.31. 4,307,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.41 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

