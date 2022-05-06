The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

