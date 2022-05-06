The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $196,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

