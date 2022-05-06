The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Buys $26,050.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 97,954 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

