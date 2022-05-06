The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.85

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 40577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.