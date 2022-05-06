The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $103.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

