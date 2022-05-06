The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.71

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TRIG stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.99 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.60 ($1.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.86.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
