The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 710,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 38,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 223,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

