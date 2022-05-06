The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,113 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

