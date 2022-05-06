The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 901.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,850 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.08% of Western Union worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 3,413,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,179. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

