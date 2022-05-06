Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.68. 1,082,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,630. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

