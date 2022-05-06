TheStreet Downgrades Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 364,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Data I/O during the third quarter worth $284,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

