TheStreet Downgrades Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) to D+

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.85. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Data I/O by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

