Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 5,089 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

RUN traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,542,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.