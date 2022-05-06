Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

BABA stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.