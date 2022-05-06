THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00017789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $205.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

