Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

