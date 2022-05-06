Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,150 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

