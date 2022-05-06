Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $30.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TWKS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 891,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,479. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

