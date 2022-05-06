Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.59

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 295341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.76.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.