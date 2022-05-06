Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 989 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $19,117.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,554,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,380,881.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36.

On Thursday, February 10th, Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96.

Shares of TOST opened at $16.45 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

