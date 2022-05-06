Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 52248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,307,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,074.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.